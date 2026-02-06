Blacktown Council deploys AI assistant for Development Applications

Blacktown City Council has become one of 16 NSW councils deploying artificial intelligence tools to handle planning enquiries. DAISY (Development Application Information System) is an AI-powered digital assistant that provides 24-hour access to planning information and guidance.

The system aims to improve application quality at the point of submission, potentially reducing processing delays.

More than 80 per cent of development applications received by the council come from individual residents seeking to build homes, renovate properties, or subdivide for dual occupancy. The council approved 2,248 residential dwellings in 2023-24.

DAISY helps users understand planning controls, identify required documentation, and check basic submission requirements before lodging applications through the NSW Planning Portal.

Mayor Brad Bunting said the tool was introduced to make the planning process clearer and more accessible for the community.

"For many residents, the development application process can feel complex and overwhelming," Mayor Bunting said. "DAISY is designed to give people clearer information earlier, so they can submit better-prepared applications and avoid unnecessary delays."

He emphasised DAISY does not replace council planning staff or decision-making processes, describing it as a practical customer service tool.

The implementation forms part of the NSW Government's broader push to accelerate housing approvals through AI automation. In September 2025, Planning Minister Paul Scully announced NSW would integrate AI into State Significant Development assessments, positioning the state as "the only state in Australia adopting AI for larger-scale developments".

The NSW Government's Artificial Intelligence in NSW Planning - Council Early Adopter Grant Program provided funding for DAISY, though the grant amount has not been disclosed. The program, administered by the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure, distributed more than $2.7 million to 16 councils to trial AI-based planning solutions.

Blacktown partnered with Adaptovate, a Sydney-based transformation consultancy founded in 2017, to develop the tool. Adaptovate specialises in agile transformation programs and AI implementation across government and private sector organisations.

The grant program required successful councils to report on progress throughout the project, with completion mandated by 30 June 2025.

Several Victorian councils have deployed similar AI planning assistants. Yarra Ranges Council, Mornington Peninsula Shire Council, and Bayside City Council implemented myLot, a locally developed AI planning enquiry service, with implementation periods of two to three months.

The deployment aligns with national policy initiatives encouraging AI adoption in government services. The Australian Government released its National AI Plan in December 2025, emphasising public sector productivity improvements through AI tools.

Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers urged state departments to "unlock more housing" through AI automation following the NSW announcement, describing it as essential for productivity growth as Australia pursues its target of 1.2 million new homes by 2029.

The NSW Government's AI Assessment Framework and AI Ethics Policy require transparency in AI deployments, including meaningful information about decision-making processes and data usage. Councils must be able to explain how algorithms operate and protect intellectual property rights when engaging external AI providers.

Blacktown City Council stated it will continue to refine DAISY based on user feedback and ongoing improvements to planning data and systems. The tool is currently available on the council's website.

https://www.blacktown.nsw.gov.au