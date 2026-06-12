Your Organisation Has a Knowledge Management Problem. It Just Doesn't Know It Yet

By Stephanie Barnes

Ask most people what Knowledge Management means and they'll mention a chatbot. Or a FAQ database. Or the system the contact centre uses to answer customer calls faster. They're not wrong. That is KM. But it's one room in a very large house. And while everyone's focused on that room, the rest of the house is quietly falling apart.

Contact centre KM is visible. It has vendors. It has metrics. It has a clear ROI story — faster handle times, fewer escalations, happier customers. There are software platforms built specifically for it. Conferences dedicated to it. Entire consulting practices around it.

So when organisations say "we have KM," they often mean "we have a tool that helps agents answer questions."

That's not KM strategy. That's knowledge delivery at one endpoint.

What's happening everywhere else

While the contact centre is meticulously managed, here's what's happening in the same organisation:

A senior leader retires and takes twenty years of institutional memory with them. Nobody captured it. Nobody thought to.

A project team spends three weeks solving a problem that another team solved eighteen months ago. The solution existed. It just wasn't findable.

A proposal goes out with assumptions that contradict positions taken on a previous engagement. The left hand didn't know what the right hand had written.

A new hire takes six months to reach full productivity because the knowledge they need lives in people's heads, not in any system.

None of this shows up in a contact centre dashboard. All of it is a knowledge management failure.

The invisible KM problem

Contact centre KM is visible KM. It has a home, a budget, and a team accountable for it.

Everything else is invisible KM - the organisational knowledge that lives in people, relationships, past work, and institutional memory. It has no home. No owner. No metrics. And so, no urgency.

Until someone leaves. Until a bid is lost. Until a mistake is repeated. Until the organisation realises it keeps reinventing the wheel because nobody was minding the wheel.

KM is a whole-organisation discipline

The international standard for KM - ISO 30401 - doesn't mention contact centres. It talks about strategy, culture, learning, leadership, and governance. It defines KM as a management discipline that helps organisations create, retain, share, and apply knowledge to achieve their objectives.

APQC, one of the most respected research bodies in the field, frames KM across five pillars: strategy, process, content, culture, and technology. Technology is one pillar. The contact centre sits inside technology. That's a lot of building left unattended.

The questions that reveal the real problem

You don't need a formal audit to see where your organisation's invisible KM is failing. Just ask:

What happens when your most experienced person walks out the door?

How long does it take a new hire to become genuinely productive?

How do you capture what worked - and what didn't - at the end of a major project?

Can you find your organisation's best thinking on any given topic in under five minutes?

Do your teams build on each other's work, or do they start from scratch every time?

If those questions make people uncomfortable, that's not a contact centre problem. That's a knowledge strategy problem.

What to do about it

Start by separating the tool from the discipline. Contact centre software is a tool. KM is a discipline that applies across every part of an organisation - from how you onboard people to how you run retrospectives to how you capture competitive intelligence to how you make expert knowledge accessible to everyone who needs it.

Then look at where knowledge is genuinely at risk. Who are your critical knowledge holders? What happens when they leave? Where does important knowledge live that isn't written down anywhere?

You don't need a massive programme to start. You need someone asking the right questions. And you need leadership that understands that knowledge isn't just a contact centre asset — it's the organisation's most valuable and most under protected resource.

The contact centre KM is working fine. That's not the problem.

The problem is the illusion of coverage it creates. The belief that because one type of knowledge is well-managed, the rest is too.

It isn't. And the cost of that gap shows up slowly - in turnover, in repeated mistakes, in lost bids, in the quiet erosion of things that once worked.

KM done well is invisible too. You notice it in how fast people find what they need. In how smoothly transitions happen. In how teams learn from each other rather than around each other.

That kind of KM doesn't live in a single tool. It lives in how an organisation thinks about what it knows - and what it can't afford to lose.

Stephanie Barnes is a Knowledge Management Consultant who helps domestic and global organizations to increase customer satisfaction, and drive performance through re-engineering their knowledge management processes. Article originally published here. Photo by Susan Q Yin on Unsplash