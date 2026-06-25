One NZ Layers AI Over Legacy Systems

New Zealand telco One NZ has credited a new deployment of UiPath Maestro as a victory over the challenge of transforming legacy-heavy operations at scale without a costly infrastructure overhaul.

One NZ set out to transform one of their most complex back-office workflows: enterprise mobile provisioning, built across multiple disconnected systems. Enterprise mobile provisioning spanned Salesforce, Oracle, and internal platforms, with fragmented handoffs and dependence on offshore intervention stretching order cycles to four or five days.

Manual processes introduced delays, limiting visibility across the customer order journey, and creating compounding operational complexity that demanded a fundamentally different approach.

Rather than replacing an existing infrastructure for this workflow, One NZ selected UiPath Maestro to create a modern orchestration layer connecting those disconnected systems. The approach enables near real-time provisioning, with realtime visibility and control across legacy environments. One NZ says this supports faster issue resolution, sharper frontline training and a model that scales with less effort.

“One NZ is pursuing an ambitious goal to become the most AI-enabled telco on the planet by using AI and automation to improve customer experiences, increase operational agility, and empower employees,” said Summer Collins, Chief AI and Business Services Director, One NZ.

“AI creates a connected intelligence layer across our business, enabling us to automate across our technology landscape and continuously improve how we serve our customers while maintaining the security, resilience, and scale our organization depends on. Our approach is AI-first, but human where it matters most. By embedding AI into the way we work, we can transform our organisation, increase efficiency, and unlock new opportunities, while giving our people more time to focus on the human moments that create the greatest value for our customers and communities,” Collins added.

One NZ has made governance central to its AI strategy. It applies strict controls over how AI tools access corporate data, with classifications determining permitted use, ITBrief reported. https://itbrief.co.nz/story/uipath-assisting-one-nz-on-journey-to-become-ai-leaders

The telco does not let employees independently build AI agents that connect to critical enterprise systems. Engineers and process specialists build agents together so few people create them and many validate them, general manager Cy Wright said.

One NZ plans to extend UiPath Maestro into finance, risk, fraud and complex IT programmes. It will also apply the platform to broader customer and operational workflows.