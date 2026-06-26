Insurer RACQ Bets On Adobe Agentic AI

RACQ has signed a five-year partnership with Adobe and Deloitte Digital to transform how it serves more than 1.7 million members. The deal uses a flexible “Lighthouse” model that gives RACQ early access to Adobe’s latest AI tools. Adobe says it is the first such arrangement in Asia Pacific and Japan.

The Queensland mutual supports members across motoring, insurance, banking, batteries, solar and travel. The agreement aims to improve personalisation, content production and automation across those services.

RACQ will expand its use of Adobe’s Customer Experience Orchestration and Creativity and Productivity portfolios. A governance and learning framework will guide adoption and target high-value use cases.

While both companies framed the deal around marketing and member engagement, several named products point to broader operational use inside an insurer.

Adobe Experience Manager and Acrobat Studio handle document-intensive work. Insurers typically use such tools for policy schedules, product disclosure statements, renewal notices and claims correspondence.

Experience Manager Forms commonly powers digital claims lodgement and online policy applications. That positions the technology well beyond campaign content.

Adobe Real-Time CDP Collaboration unifies member data across RACQ’s six product lines. A single member view supports service, retention and risk teams, not only marketers.

Adobe Experience Platform Agent Orchestrator coordinates AI agents. In insurance settings, that can mean triaging claims queries, routing member requests and drafting standard correspondence.

Adobe Workfront manages work and approvals. Regulated insurers often use it to track compliance reviews and sign-offs on member-facing documents.

Adobe Firefly Creative Production and Creative Cloud for Enterprise round out the content tools. Adobe Ultimate Success with Integrated Services provides governance and technical support.

“Our purpose is to drive a better future for all Queenslanders, and that shapes every decision we make,” said David Harrys, Chief Member and Growth Officer at RACQ.

He said the partnership equips RACQ to help members live and move safely, securely and sustainably as mobility, energy, home and climate needs converge.

Katrina Troughton, Vice President and Managing Director at Adobe Australia and New Zealand, said the deal builds on a strong foundation of trust and collaboration.

“This next phase of our partnership is built on a strong foundation of trust and collaboration,” she said.

“We’re excited to work alongside RACQ and Deloitte Digital to help scale innovation.”

Deloitte Digital will lead the end-to-end implementation of Adobe’s solutions and support RACQ’s broader digital transformation.

The agreement builds on an existing RACQ partnership with Adobe that reshaped the organisation’s marketing and member engagement.

Tim Cochrane, General Manager of Marketing, Membership and Digital at RACQ, said earlier work had improved engagement speed and personalisation. He called the expansion a natural next step.