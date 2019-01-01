A NAS solution designed for Web scale

Cohesity has announced Cohesity SmartFiles, a software-defined storage solution for a variety of workloads including collaboration and productivity apps, large-scale document management, life sciences and medical research, digital archives, and video and surveillance

It says this goes beyond traditional scale-out NAS (network attached storage) capabilities and empowers organizations to utilize integrated applications to bring intelligence to file-related IT infrastructure. SmartFiles also reduces storage costs with capacity efficiency and multi-tier data management capabilities.

One of the breakthroughs with SmartFiles is that applications built to support the NAS ecosystem are integrated within Cohesity DataPlatform. Available through the Cohesity MarketPlace, apps such as antivirus, file audit with anomalous access detection, and content search can all be run directly on the platform.

Traditional NAS implementations often require organizations to purchase and run separate infrastructure to accomplish these same tasks. This approach of bringing compute to the data reduces costs and complexity and makes it easy to extract value from data. It also means that as the storage cluster scales, so does the scale of the integrated applications.

The SmartFiles solution provides layers of cybersecurity through Cohesity DataPlatform to guard against ever-increasing security threats. This includes end-to-end software encryption, multi-factor authentication, an immutable file system, data-lock, and other security benefits.

The integrated apps also protect data against a wide range of cyber threats including the detection and blocking of malicious files, detection of anomalous file accesses, and identification of high-risk information with actionable results.

SmartFiles provides enterprise search capabilities – allowing users to search for and within files across an entire site.

Using optional Cohesity Helios, searches can extend to multiple sites as well as across Cohesity instances running in public clouds such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. The solution makes it easy to find files regardless of where data resides.

“Cohesity SmartFiles represents a paradigm-shift for file and object services. It is the first unstructured data solution that bring apps to the data, giving customers the ability to easily run antivirus, file audit, and content search natively on the platform,” said David Noy, vice president, product management, Cohesity.

https://www.cohesity.com/