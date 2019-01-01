FileMaker plug-in adds OCR

360Works has launched a new version of its document automation plug-in for FileMaker, Scribe 4!, which allows integration with Word, Excel, and PDF documents.

This release adds the ability to read scanned documents, such as receipts, forms, or contract PDF files, with OCR (Optical Character Recognition) functionality. It now offers the ability to merge PDFs and get meta-data from them, plus multiple fixes for existing functionality in Scribe.

The OCR functionality is provided through Amazon Textract and goes beyond basic OCR by not only extracting text but also identifying key information such as the contents of fields in forms.

If you have a couple of PDFs stored in container fields, the new function ScribePDFMerge allows the two PDFs to be merged together. The new ScribePDFSplice function allows a multi-page PDF to be split up into smaller PDFs. This is beneficial if you have containers with multi-page PDFs, and only need to utilize a specific part of the entire PDF file.

The new ScribeGetPDFAttributes function will return various meta-data about a PDF. This can be helpful if you want to have FileMaker manage PDF files according to the author or number of pages specified in the meta-data.

https://360works.com/filemaker-pdf-plugin/