ibml Unveils Speedy New Scanners

Imaging Business Machines, LLC (ibml) is claiming bragging rights for its new FUSiON range of high-volume scanners as the world’s fastest, intelligent, scalable document capture platform with throughput speeds up to 730 A4 pages per minute.

In a survey by the Association for Intelligent Information Management (AIIM), 62 percent of organizations said they, “are committed to digital transformation.” Paper documents remain a large source of business input for organizations. Ever-increasing data volumes demand exponentially faster processing and ways to eliminate tedious and unnecessary pre-scan and post-scan labour, which eats 76 percent of total capture costs and drains operational efficiency1.

Built in the United States, the ibml FUSiON Series offers:

Real-time, in-line intelligence that helps understand documents, extracting data early in the process to minimize errors downstream.

The fastest throughput in its class; ibml FUSiON is 67 percent faster than its predecessor and allows customers to do mission-critical jobs in tight timelines and handle greater volume, driving better productivity and lowering costs.

New patent-pending ibml iQpro image processing technology optimizes image capture for better accuracy of data extraction from images.

Feeding enhancements and wider document track minimize exceptions and maximize the variety of document sizes that can be handled.

Patent-pending envelope detection reduces stops and increases productivity while allowing for reducing the need for separator sheets.

Motorized output sort pockets neatly stack sorted documents, reducing post-scan costs.

Document content-based dynamic printing creates smart audit trails for scanned documents, securing the chain of custody of documents.

User-centric design makes it easy to use, and user-friendly error alerts quickly identify problems, minimizing fatigue and improving productivity.

Smart industrial design maximizes system uptime with separated airflow systems that keep paper dust out of system electronics.

“ibml FUSiON was developed with our customers, based on a deep understanding of their pain points with different devices they use for high-volume document capture,” said ibml Vice President of Engineering Pete Rudak.

“We then applied the right technology and innovation to solve those problems, and the result is ibml FUSiON, a comprehensive solution that combines a sleek modern design with the fastest speed, the highest image quality and the intelligence everyone expects from ibml.”

For more information, visit www.ibml.com