ibml Unveils Speedy New Scanners
Imaging Business Machines, LLC (ibml) is claiming bragging rights for its new FUSiON range of high-volume scanners as the world’s fastest, intelligent, scalable document capture platform with throughput speeds up to 730 A4 pages per minute.
In a survey by the Association for Intelligent Information Management (AIIM), 62 percent of organizations said they, “are committed to digital transformation.” Paper documents remain a large source of business input for organizations. Ever-increasing data volumes demand exponentially faster processing and ways to eliminate tedious and unnecessary pre-scan and post-scan labour, which eats 76 percent of total capture costs and drains operational efficiency1.
Built in the United States, the ibml FUSiON Series offers:
- Real-time, in-line intelligence that helps understand documents, extracting data early in the process to minimize errors downstream.
- The fastest throughput in its class; ibml FUSiON is 67 percent faster than its predecessor and allows customers to do mission-critical jobs in tight timelines and handle greater volume, driving better productivity and lowering costs.
- New patent-pending ibml iQpro image processing technology optimizes image capture for better accuracy of data extraction from images.
- Feeding enhancements and wider document track minimize exceptions and maximize the variety of document sizes that can be handled.
- Patent-pending envelope detection reduces stops and increases productivity while allowing for reducing the need for separator sheets.
- Motorized output sort pockets neatly stack sorted documents, reducing post-scan costs.
- Document content-based dynamic printing creates smart audit trails for scanned documents, securing the chain of custody of documents.
- User-centric design makes it easy to use, and user-friendly error alerts quickly identify problems, minimizing fatigue and improving productivity.
- Smart industrial design maximizes system uptime with separated airflow systems that keep paper dust out of system electronics.
“ibml FUSiON was developed with our customers, based on a deep understanding of their pain points with different devices they use for high-volume document capture,” said ibml Vice President of Engineering Pete Rudak.
“We then applied the right technology and innovation to solve those problems, and the result is ibml FUSiON, a comprehensive solution that combines a sleek modern design with the fastest speed, the highest image quality and the intelligence everyone expects from ibml.”
For more information, visit www.ibml.com