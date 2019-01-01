Epson launches large-format document scanner

Epson Australia has expanded its lineup of commercial document scanners with the launch of the powerful and flexible DS-32000 large-format document scanner. Engineered for the desktop in busy and high-volume enterprise and service bureau office environments, the DS-32000 includes a host of productivity features to help increase efficiency and streamline workflow.

With fast speeds to meet the requirements of busy businesses, the DS-32000 offers speeds up to 90 ppm1 with a peak daily duty cycle of 40,000 sheets,2 with a peak daily duty cycle of 30,000 sheets.2 With versatile paper support, the document scanner accommodates sheets up to 12" x 17", folded pages, plastic cards, sealed envelopes, and passports.3

This new model features a compact, space-saving footprint designed to complement the modern workspace, and has a flexible design, providing both vertical and horizontal feed options, as well as easy rotation for convenient storage.

Suitable for a wide range of industries including finance, insurance, legal, government, postal, and healthcare, the DS-32000 is equipped with productivity tools including a 120-sheet Auto Document Feeder, dual-sided scanning, a programmable 2.7" touchscreen, and paper-protection function.

Using advanced paper feed technology which includes Slow Speed Mode for delicate sheets, Double-Feed Detection and Paper Protection to prevent misfeeds or damage and Dynamic Skew Correction to automatically detect and correct skews, the DS-32000 helps to take the hassle out of digitising piles of documents.

The DS-32000 is equipped with advanced TWAIN and ISIS drivers for seamless compatibility with document management systems. With the included OCR and powerful Document Capture software, users can easily create searchable PDFs and scan, store and share important documents to online storage accounts.

Featuring colour contact image sensor optics for full wavelength reproduction, including highlighted text, the DS-32000 provides scans with faithful colour reproduction.

The Epson DS-32000 (RRP $A5,499) will be available in Australia from May 2020. The scanner includes a 1-year limited warranty with warranty options available.

