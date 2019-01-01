Adobe Sign adds SharePoint Integration

An updated to the Adobe e Sign e-signature platform has enhanced integration with SharePoint and now offers the ability to create and embed reusable digital forms that can be filled and signed indefinitely, suitable for collecting information and agreements from a large number of people internally or externally.

Adobe Sign web form URLs can be shared in any way, including via text message. Web forms don’t require the recipient to have access to email or have an Adobe account, which can be useful for collecting data from brand new users.

Completed web forms are saved as PDF and stored in SharePoint. Form fields can be mapped individually to a SharePoint custom list column name, so that the collected data can be searched or manipulated further.

By integrating with Microsoft Power Automate, specific fields can also be mapped to trigger downstream actions.

Additionally, the built-in Adobe Sensei technology helps build forms more quickly by detecting form fields based on a thorough analysis of the document.

With these new capabilities, a construction company could send forms to thousands of field workers via text message without requiring email access. Recipients could then conveniently fill and sign web forms on mobile and the final agreements and data would be populated automatically into SharePoint​.

Other examples of common use cases for Adobe Sign web forms and SharePoint are:

Time-off request​s

Reimbursements​

Incident reports

Customer onboarding​

Credit card applications ​

New account enrolment

Invoice approvals​

Compliance documents​