Fujitsu unveils ultra compact dual function scanner

Fujitsu has announced the release of the ultra compact fi-800R A4 scanner for the front office. To meet increasing demands for scanning small documents, Fujitsu developed the fi-800R to assist both booklet scanning and continuous ADF document scanning.

The device includes software to correct skewed documents one at a time as well as check document orientation and sort documents for simplified pre-scanning operation. These powerful yet simple operations reduce operator workload and assist reception operations, helping users provide better customer service.

Peter Uher, head of portfolio for Fujitsu Products, said, "As the smallest image scanner in its class, the fi-800R is simply easy to operate and the ideal scanner for limited workspaces like reception desks and service counters. We are seeing an increase in demand for small document scanning due to the digitalisation and automation of processes across a number of industries to improve the efficiency of operations over the counter. For example, identification documents such as passports can be digitised easily to streamline processes relating to financial transactions, as well as health and immigration matters."

Equipped with a dual path mechanism, the device comes with return scan, perfect for scanning passports and ID cards, and U-turn scan, suitable for continuous scanning. The scanner automatically switches to the appropriate path depending on the location that documents are loaded so that users can complete scanning a mixed batch of documents at once without any interruptions to switch the paths on the scanner or profile settings in the software.

The return scan functionality lets users scan documents of up to five mm thick from complete start to finish in front of the scanner. Designed for reception use, the device easily scans identification documents such as thick plastic cards or passports, as well as folded documents, all without carrier sheet use. Documents are ejected from where they were originally scanned in, letting users scan and retrieve documents efficiently.

Equipped with automatic document feeder (ADF), the fi-800R scans A4-size documents continuously at a high speed of 40 ppm/80 ipm (colour, 200 dpi/300 dpi). With this scanning method, U-turn scan, documents are placed in from the top of the device and eject again from the top. The stacker starts extending as scanning is initiated and returns to its initial state once scanning is completed with automatic stacking technology, so that users can start loading subsequent batches easily. These features facilitate the scanner’s space-saving design, and let users to scan, organise and retrieve documents while multi-tasking with the other hand.

The fi-800R has new feeding mechanisms that ensure steady scanning, eliminating the need to rescan documents. The automatic skew correction, which corrects skewed documents one by one, prevents documents from jamming or a part of a scanned image from being missed, even when documents are roughly set. The active separation structure, another new mechanism, prevents multi-feed errors by applying an adjusted optimal amount of pressure to separate documents, according to the thickness or condition of a document to be scanned. Even when the scanner is used at a reception desk or service counter where swift operation is required, it ensures steady scanning and supports smooth workflow without keeping customers waiting.

The functions of PaperStream IP and PaperStream Capture, scanner driver and capture software for fi Series respectively, have been further enhanced to improve operators’ overall productivity, by reducing the number of operations before and after scanning. For passport scanning, information such as passport number, name and nationality, which is contained at MRZ area of the passport, can be extracted by PaperStream Capture to make entry of customer information efficient.

The front side detection function automatically determines front and back side to organise scanned images in the correct order based on the photo of a face on a passport or ID card, so that users do not have to check whether or not documents are scanned in facing upward. With the automatic profile selection function, which automatically determines the best profile for a document based on pre-registered formats of specific documents, users can produce the best scanned images without sorting documents beforehand or performing multiple scans with multiple application formats.

The fi-800R is available for $A1,099 (ex GST).