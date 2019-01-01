Epson fast document scanner is invoice oriented

Epson has launched the WorkForce ES-500WR document scanner bundled with two software packages, Epson’s ScanSmart Accounting Edition Software and Nuance Power PDF software. Designed for small business and home users, the ES-500WR scanner has been specifically designed to streamline the processes of organising and sharing financial documents.

Epson’s ScanSmart Accounting Edition Software delivers advanced accounting document management tools to easily preview, email, upload and organise receipts, invoices, financial documents and more. The receipt manager function can automatically extract data from receipts and invoices, and export to QuickBooks Online or Excel, saving users time and eliminating the need for manual entry or possible human error.

The automatic file naming and receipt recognition tool, with machine-learning capabilities, identifies important data such as vendor names and logos, and streamlines the process of storing and finding critical data and documents.

With versatile scanning features, the ES-500WR scanner allow users to wirelessly scan two-sided reports, business cards and receipts to laptops (PC or Mac), tablets and smartphones and easily scan to cloud storage accounts or to searchable PDFs and editable Word and Excel files3.

In addition, Ultrasonic Double Feed Detection is included to prevent missing pages as well as features such as Dynamic Skew Correction.

Also included with the WorkForce WorkForce ES-500WR scanner is Nuance Power PDF software for Windows and PDF Converter for Mac, which allows users to create, convert and assemble searchable PDFs, as well as annotate, highlight and redact.

With speeds up to 35 ppm/70 ipm and a 50-page Auto Document Feeder, the compact ES-500WR scanner breezes through stacks of documents from business and ID cards to extra-long invoices and more. The scanner includes TWAIN drivers for simple integration with virtually any document management software, enabling users to save time by directly scanning files into their existing workflow.

In addition to the ScanSmart Accounting Edition Software, bundled with the ES-500WR, Epson has also introduced a standard edition ScanSmart Software which makes it easy for users to scan, organise, email and upload important documents to popular cloud services. With automatic file and folder naming functionality and an intuitive user interface, ScanSmart Software saves users time and simplifies workflow.

The Epson WorkForce ES-500WR (RRP $699 including GST with a one-year limited warranty, and optional extended service plans.) will be available at www.epson.com.au and at Epson resellers and retailers from March 2020.

https://www.epson.com.au/products/Scanners

The new Epson WorkForce ES-500WR