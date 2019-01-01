Automation Anywhere adds Process Discovery for RPA

RPA vendor Automation Anywhere has launched an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven process discovery solution that discovers business processes and creates bots to automate them with a single click.

Automation Anywhere’s Discovery Bot uses AI and machine learning to automatically capture and analyse user actions to uncover common, repetitive process steps as employees navigate between business applications. It then prioritises automation opportunities by potential return on investment (ROI) and creates RPA bots to automate them – accelerating the process automation journey.

Research by Automation Anywhere shows that nearly 80 percent of manual, repetitive front-and-back office business tasks that can be automated, remain undiscovered. Traditional, manual process discovery methods are slow and time consuming and the ROI is uncertain.

The new, intelligent, automatic process discovery technology is built on top of the company’s cloud-native intelligent automation platform . As a zero-client solution, it can be easily deployed across the enterprise and allows business users, IT and developers to collaborate via the same web-based interface and reduce the time spent understanding business process workflows.

Gartner estimates that “by 2023, 50% of new RPA scripts will be dynamically generated,” and “by 2024, organisations will lower operational costs by 30% percent by combining hyperautomation technologies with redesigned operational processes.”

“In 2020, RPA adoption continues to transcend other technologies as organisations aggressively pursue digital transformation initiatives. However, at the same time, customers struggle to understand which processes they should even automate,” said Prince Kohli, Chief Technology Officer, Automation Anywhere.

“With Discovery Bot, they gain a comprehensive understanding of all business processes, can prioritise their automation backlog, and with a single click, create and deploy new bots for repeatable processes, five times faster than with traditional approaches.”

Discovery Bot is available now to early access customers and will be generally available in the coming quarters.