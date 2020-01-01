Epson adds heat-free A3 MFPs

Epson has announced the launch of 7 new WorkForce devices, all powered by its PrecisionCore heat-free print technology. The new range starts with the compact WorkForce Pro WF-878R desktop printer, suitable as either the main print device for smaller businesses or as a workgroup device for larger business and culminates with the WorkForce Enterprise WF-C21000, an ultra-fast 100 ppm device designed to easily handle large print volumes and tight deadlines.

Epson Australia MD Craig Heckenberg said, “Business inkjet is expected to account for over 40% of developed business print solutions within the next five years. As a result Epson has taken steps to now to help the market with its requirements in this area, placing particular emphasis on heat-free and energy efficient solutions. These new products perfectly position us and our channel partners for future growth as they provide a sustainable, economical print solutions for organisations that are becoming increasingly aware of their carbon footprint, while at the same time seeking ways to reduce operating expenses.”

The WorkForce Pro WF-C878R, WF-C878RTC, WF-C879R and WF-C879RTC models offer high ink yields delivering up to 86,000 pages in black and up to 50,000 pages in colour mean minimal staff disruptions to attend any of the devices and, combined with aggressive price points, present a very compelling lower cost of ownership proposition.

The WorkForce Enterprise WF-C20600 (60 ppm), WF-C20750 (75 ppm) and WF-C21000 (100 ppm) models offer comprehensive finishing options that include offset finishing and stapling, booklet-making and automatic hole-punch.

Epson PrecisionCore Heat-Free print technology uses no heat in the printing process and up to 87% less energy to print a page than a comparable laser-based device2. This energy saving translates into reduced CO2 emissions and directly reduces printer-related electricity costs.

The new range of Epson WorkForce Pro and Enterprise business print devices will be available to Australian customers from April 2020. Purchase prices start from $4,995 ex. GST. All models are available as part of managed print service plans and flexible finance arrangements through Epson Premium Partners nationally.

For further information on Epson WorkForce Pro solutions go to: https://www.epson.com.au/products/A4_Colour_Printers/

For further information on Epson WorkForce Enterprise solutions: https://www.epson.com.au/workforce-enterprise