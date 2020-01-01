Konica Minolta Australia releases scan workflow solution

Konica Minolta Australia has announced the release of Dispatcher Phoenix, a powerful workflow solution for organisations of all sizes, from small and medium-sized businesses to large enterprises.

Dispatcher Phoenix provides businesses with the opportunity to increase their efficiencies, secure important business information, drive productive collaborations and distribute documents directly to content management systems via its powerful, automated processing features, batch scanning and indexing tools, and direct connectors to other vendors’ systems.

Research shows employees spend considerable time on recurring tasks as part of their everyday office work. According to analyst firm McKinsey, as many as 45 per cent of the activities individuals are paid to perform can be automated by adapting currently demonstrated technologies, representing around USD$2 trillion in annual wages.

This might include documents that need to be scanned, processed and delivered to one or more destinations, another department, or to a line of business system. These tasks involve a lot of manual intervention at each step, which results in lost productivity. One of the biggest drawbacks is that it’s simply not secure and organisations are at constant risk of a data breach if the right systems and processes aren’t in place.

Shane Blandford, director of innovation, Konica Minolta, said, “For efficiency and economy, modern businesses need to automate and integrate routine office tasks. Ideally, document processing and printing routines should run in the background and with as little manual intervention as possible.

“Such advanced process automation lets operators, administrators and users concentrate on their core tasks, thus enhancing the overall productivity of the entire office. Dispatcher Phoenix assists users with customised workflows and common document processing tasks to improve productivity and work efficiently, all in a secure way.”

Featuring direct integration with Konica Minolta’s bizhub MFP control panel, Dispatcher Phoenix streamlines document scanning, indexing, processing and routing using a visually enhanced display. Dispatcher Phoenix can help employees store, process and access critical document processes and keep business running smoothly, and is useful for sharing files with teams securely and conveniently.

Dispatcher Phoenix includes connectors to leading content management systems and cloud storage solutions such as SharePoint, OneDrive, Box, Dropbox and Google Drive. Additionally, a desktop workstation application is available that will work with any manufacturer’s high-speed scanner, offering a variety of pre-scan options including automated document separation. It also supports a workflow scheduler, which lets users run workflow checks at specific times.