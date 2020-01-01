Free Tool to Trace Employee COVID-19 infection

Humanforce, a Sydney based global provider of workforce management solutions, has released a free Employee Trace Tool to help all businesses manage and protect their casual employees and the community through the COVID-19 outbreak.The tool, which works in conjunction with any source of timesheet or roster data, enables businesses to quickly and easily ascertain which infected employees worked on what day and time, in what location, and with who.

“Identifying the presence of COVID-19 and who has been exposed to a known carrier will be critical in helping limit the impact of the virus. Businesses have a duty of care to not only their patrons and customers, but also staff to ensure that they can rapidly notify personnel of any exposure so that they can take appropriate action, including self-isolating, if needed,” said Bruce MacKenzie, Managing Director and Founder, Humanforce.

“Our aim with this new Employee Trace Tool is to assist all businesses that employ casual workers to make informed decisions in these critical days, weeks and months ahead.”

Ai Group found that in 2018 2.6 million people out of 12.5 million total people working in Australia were employed on a casual basis. And the nature of casual work means that an employee could come in to contact with a very high number of community members and co-workers during a shift, or across the course of a week.

Humanforce’s Employee Trace Tool will make the difficult and onerous task of tracking down anyone who has had contact with an employee who has a positive diagnosis, or anyone who worked a shift where a member of the public was found to have COVID-19, much easier and quicker for employers.

“Humanforce has made the Employee Trace Tool available for free to any business, anywhere in the world, to support responsible COVID-19 responses, keep casual employees and patrons safe, and minimise the business impacts of this crisis,” Bruce added.

“As COVID-19 spreads, employers of casual workers need to have adaptable processes – facilitating flexible working and shift-swapping, to ensure that they are properly staffed no matter the circumstances.

“Should casual workers find themselves in isolation, having to stay at home to look after school children or fall ill – this can have a significant impact on their employer. Businesses need to have systems in place that enable easy shift swapping to limit normal business disruption,” added Bruce.

“The Humanforce App processes shift-swaps easily online, lessening the burden on employers to scramble to find cover when staff are unable to attend work.”

Employers wanting to access the Employee Trace Tool can find out more at: https://humanforce.com/news/universal-employee-trace-tool-protecting-employees-during-covid-19/