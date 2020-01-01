Digital AI helps assisted reading

OrCam Technologies has launched its newest assistive technology device, the handheld OrCam Read designed for people with reading difficulties stemming from mild to moderate vision impairment, reading fatigue, dyslexia, aphasia, and other conditions, as well as for those who read large volumes of text, empowering them with realtime responsiveness.

Leveraging OrCam’s AI computer vision technology, the personal AI reader seamlessly and instantly captures and reads aloud in realtime, from any printed surface or digital screen.

"We extended our personal AI offerings to include OrCam Read, a new form factor which is a lightweight, handheld device that intuitively empowers people who have reading difficulties. The device brings back the joy of reading, as it instantly reads aloud full pages or screens of text," explained Dr. Yonatan Wexler, OrCam Executive Vice President of Research & Development.

“It can be challenging for a wide range of people who need reading support for work, academics, or for simply delighting in the pleasure of it. Using the computer vision technology that OrCam pioneered creates an enjoyable reading experience. This ability to instantly hear text relieves the burden of reading and enables focusing on the content with ease."

OrCam Read's proprietary AI algorithms enable intuitive point-and-click operation activating two precision laser guidance options, to read the entire highlighted text or target where to begin reading. The wireless device provides instant audio playback, communicating text from newspapers, books, computer and smartphone screens, product labels and other surfaces.

“People with mild to moderate vision still retain some functional vision,” said Dr. Bryan Wolynski, leading optometrist and consultant to OrCam. “For these people, OrCam Read offers a new opportunity for increased independence through access to text, in any setting, at any time.”

OrCam Read’s AI operation is processed entirely offline, without requiring an internet connection, resulting in real-time audio communication while ensuring data privacy. The size of a pen, the device is 44.5 grams, and fits comfortably in users’ hands with dimensions of 12.2x2.5x1.3cm.

OrCam Read is outfitted with a modified 13-megapixel smart camera, and is both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi-enabled, allowing users to connect the device to wireless headphones for private reading, and for periodic software updates. A high-intensity LED light automatically illuminates reading in low light conditions.