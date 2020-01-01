iText has released version 1.3 of iText’s low-code PDF generator with a new feature offering the capability to show or hide sections of your generated documents based on conditions.

For instance, imagine that for some reason you want to include a paragraph in a contract only if your customer is located in a certain country. You can now simply add a condition to the paragraph, and iText DITO will automatically know whether to show the text or not, based on your customer data.

The iText DITO Editor is built to arm business users with a friendly tool to design and maintain their own document templates without any help from IT. The new conditional visibility feature comes with a wizard that helps you set the visibility conditions.

In the example above a block of text in an invoice will only be visible if the customer resides in the United Kingdom. Otherwise it will simply be left out.

iText DITO 1.3 introduces a straightforward mechanism to build tables with repeating rows that show a filtered subset of the items in an array. Imagine that you have a list of line items in a quotation or an invoice and some of these refer to products while others refer to services. With the new filtered loops option, you can build one table consisting of all the product line items, and another table with all service items.

For now, it requires a little bit of syntax to define the filter, but a wizard-based alternative is on its way. We expect it to be shipped in April.

iText DITO v. 1.3 contains a guided experience to help you design templates that will generate PDFs that comply with the PDF standard for Universal Accessibility (PDF/UA). Such PDFs are optimized for assistive technologies such as screen readers.

More and more governments and industry-regulatory bodies are imposing accessibility regulations such as Section 508 of the United States Rehabilitation Act which specify that PDF documents must be PDF/UA compliant to allow people wider access to information.

iText DITO helps you make sure that the templates you build will generate PDF/UA compliant documents. All you have to do is select the PDF/UA standard in the Template Settings panel, and iText DITO will bring all the requirements for PDF/UA to your attention while you’re designing your template.

There is also a new option to insert a page break from the UI. Page breaks can be inserted with a single click, either between two elements or between two successive paragraphs of a rich text element.

For a more detailed exploration of what’s new in the v. 1.3 release of iText DITO, visit the Release Preview Guide or deep-dive into the release notes. There is also a free 30-day online trial.