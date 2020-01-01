PDFpen 12 Adds Optimize PDF Magnifier Tool and More

Smile, a developer of productivity applications for Mac, iPhone and iPad, has launched PDFpen and PDFpenPro 12, a new major version of its all-purpose PDF editing tool for Mac. Version 12 introduces PDF optimization, a Magnifier window, a Callout tool, and for Pro users, DocuSign support.

Optimize PDF reduces a PDF’s file size as much or as little as needed. Set options for colour, greyscale, or monochrome images - even remove third-party metadata - to compress documents for sharing, storing, or archiving, all while retaining quality.

Zoom in on specific areas of a page with the new magnifier window. Effortlessly direct your cursor to examine small intricate details with even greater precision, up to 2000% magnification.

The callout tool offers a convenient way to add some comment text, visually linked with an arrow, to a specific item on the page.

PDFpenPro 12 users can seamlessly and securely use DocuSign to sign or send documents for signatures quickly.

PDFpen 12 includes many additional improvements, including the ability to select customized paper styles and specify orientation for new documents. We’ve also integrated several additional compression methods such as MRC, CCITT, and post OCR compression to reduce file sizes as you scan, edit, and save.

“Smaller PDFs and tools to improve collaboration are consistently important in the paperless office. With Version 12, we’re excited to introduce multiple ways to reduce file sizes, zoom in on details with the magnifier window, collaborate on comments with the callout tool, plus DocuSign support for Pro users. These are just a few of the many features and improvements we’ve added to PDFpen and PDFpenPro to make your PDF editing experience better,” said Philip Goward, Smile founder

PDFpen and PDFpenPro 12 work with PDFpen for iPad & iPhone version 5, allowing seamless editing across devices when used with Dropbox or iCloud.

PDFpen retails for US $79.95, PDFpenPro for $129.95. Family Pack licenses, which cover up to five computers in one household, are $99.95 for PDFpen and $159.95 for PDFpenPro. Office Pack licenses start at $249.95 for PDFpen (5 users) and $374.95 for PDFpenPro (5 users). Upgrades from earlier single-user versions of either application are US $35, and free for users who purchased on or after January 1, 2020. Upgrades from any previous version of PDFpen to PDFpenPro 12 are US $50. Upgrade pricing for Family Packs and Office Packs is available in our web store: https://smle.us/store PDFpen and PDFpenPro 12 require macOS 10.13 (High Sierra) or later. For macOS 10.12 (Sierra) or earlier, see our website for compatible PDFpen versions. Demo versions are available on our site. Full versions of PDFpen and PDFpenPro are available for purchase on Apple’s Mac App Store. PDFpen is also available via subscription from Setapp.

https://smilesoftware.com/PDFpen/