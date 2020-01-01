Appian Announces Return-to-Work App for COVID-19

Appian has announced availability of a new Workforce Safety and Readiness application with capabilities to ensure safety for a company or government agency’s workforce during a crisis, and manage their return-to-work after workplace disruptions.

Human Resources and Crisis Management teams, already strained by the COVID-19 pandemic, must now plan how to return the workforce safely to the workplace. These transitions will be complex. To ensure people are productive and safe in the workplace, organisations will need to consider individual employee health and risk screenings, whether an employee’s role can be efficiently done remotely, corporate policies, and a variety of federal and state government regulations.

Appian’s new Workforce Safety and Readiness application enables organisations to intelligently manage the complexities of returning workers to the workplace, including complying with government regulations and company policy, and prioritising workforce health and workplace safety.

The application includes:

A unified command centre. The app establishes a central command centre to safeguard the health and safety of employees. Employers can see and manage the health and work status of all employees in real time.

Fast, easy workforce screening. Employees use a simple web or mobile interface to submit and update personal health and risk data required by local law and by corporate policy.

Intelligent return-to-work certification. Organisations define internal policy rules regarding return-to-work authorisation, leveraging an expanding library of pre-built rules based on health organisation guidelines and government regulations. These rules are then applied to employee health and risk submission data to automatically authorise an employee to return-to-work.

Support for phased return-to-work. The solution enables automation of a phased or rotating approach to workforce return. Return certifications can be delivered to employees based on geography, team, role, personal health risk, workspace capacity, or other factors.

Fast issue resolution. Exceptions, appeals, or employee concerns can be quickly managed by HR using built-in case management capabilities.

Privacy and security. The application runs on the Appian HIPAA-compliant cloud and helps protect sensitive employee health data.

Global reach. The application interface is available in English, Italian, Spanish, German, and French, with the ability to expand to other languages.

The application can be purchased starting at $US7,900 per month.

www.appian.com.