Hyland offers free subscription to cloud collaboration tool

Hyland is offering a free subscription to ShareBase for all organisations until at least July 1, 2020. to enable remote work during COVID-19. The offer is available for any organisation seeking technology to support work-from-home policies by keeping users connected, content accessible and critical processes moving forward.

Leveraging ShareBase, organisations gain a simple and secure way to share information and collaborate with both internal and external users. Built on a low-code, cloud-based platform, ShareBase is quickly deployable, providing newly remote employees with the critical content they need to do their jobs from anywhere and any device.

“During these challenging times we understand the stress organisations are under to empower their remote workforce, ensure business continuity and scale their technology for system demand. We want to offer support and meet the needs of our global community in the best way we know how – by providing our solutions and expertise at no cost,” said John Phelan, executive vice president and chief product officer at Hyland.

“Leveraging ShareBase, organisations achieve a secure way to deliver remote access to information and processes to best support their customers, members, patients, students and constituents.”

ShareBase incorporates high-security protocols with complete control and visibility over content and processes. Once implemented, organisations can manage users within an identity provider (IdP) product to ensure retention and ownership of all shared information and mitigate the risk of unauthorised access to information.

To learn more about the complimentary ShareBase offer, email Sharebase@hyland.com. For more information about Hyland’s additional COVID-19 technology resources, visit Hyland.com/COVID-19.