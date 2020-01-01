FlowForma & MicrotechDPS Join Forces on Process Automation

FlowForma has announced a partnership with solution provider MicrotechDPS, to deliver the FlowForma Process Automation tool for Office 365 to organizations in Australia and the greater APAC region.

FlowForma provides 3-in-1 tool that combines forms, workflow and document generation for Office 365 with a no-code methodology and rapid prototyping capabilities.

MicrotechDPS has selected FlowForma to deliver process automation to those who already have, or are considering moving to, SharePoint Online.

Headquartered in Dublin with offices in London and Boston, FlowForma plans to ramp-up operations in Australia and surrounding countries in the APAC region.

“We are thrilled to be working alongside FlowForma to provide our clients across Australia and the APAC region with a powerful process automation tool, to automate their business processes. From our initial conversations we could clearly see similarities in our customer base and the industries with which we serve, it was a unanimous decision,” said Joel Steers, General Manager, MicrotechDPS.

Olivia Bushe, CEO, FlowForma added: “It gives me great pleasure to announce MicrotechDPS as a FlowForma partner. We are truly excited of the potential opportunities this partnership can bring to construction, healthcare, finance and public organizations across the APAC region, helping them to digitize processes and prepare for a paperless and social distancing world.”

For further information or a 14-day free trial, visit www.flowforma.com