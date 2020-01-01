Konica Minolta announces New Zealand distribution with Brother

Konica Minolta has appointed Brother International (NZ) as the New Zealand distributor for its range of office equipment and associated document solutions.

Through the partnership, Brother will provide Konica Minolta products through its extensive distribution and reseller network including full technical and service support for customers throughout New Zealand.

The new relationship will provide the opportunity for existing Konica Minolta customers in New Zealand to continue to leverage their investment in their equipment, backed by Brother’s 24/7 NZ-based helpdesk service and support network in the region, which will be expanded to ensure full coverage for Konica Minolta products. The partnership also provides a platform for new customers to bring Konica Minolta equipment into their businesses.

Dr David Cooke, managing director, Konica Minolta, said, “Brother represents a turnkey solution to maintain Konica Minolta’s 40-year commitment in New Zealand, which has been very successful in building a loyal customer base. Konica Minolta is committed to producing the highest quality products and, therefore, it is important that we are represented in New Zealand by the highest quality distributor. Brother is a recognised leader in the New Zealand print market, making it a perfect partner for Konica Minolta in the region.”

Graham Walshe, executive chairman, Brother NZ, said, “Brother is already acknowledged as a leading printer brand in all the segments it operates in; however, we see a great opportunity to expand Brother’s offering to include higher-volume, A3-based products. With the recent changes in the New Zealand print market, Brother saw a large base of Konica Minolta customers wanting choice in being able to continue to use the technology they know and love.

"Brother already has huge capability in distribution and technical support, so adding a high-quality brand like Konica Minolta into the range was a logical step. This also provides the opportunity for Brother’s reseller partners across the country to sell A3 technology, letting them diversify and grow their product portfolio and revenue base.”

Brother will distribute the full range of Konica Minolta’s A3 office colour equipment in New Zealand.