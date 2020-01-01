Epson announces Premium Partner Program in Australia

Epson has launched a new Premium Partner Program, designed to offer significant benefits to current partners, attract new partners and to create business and growth opportunities for all members.

Epson Australia CEO Craig Heckenberg said, “Our new Premium Partner Program is something we see that will be at the core of our business moving forward. The principles that underpin the program are simple – we are building serious, long-term relationships with all of our partners. As a result, each partner will achieve a status tier within the program and the appropriate rewards that come with that status.”

The new Premium Partner Program adds sales, marketing and financial benefits which include marketing support that is commensurate with their status tier and invitations to Epson events both locally and overseas.

There are financial incentives including special project support that enable partners to win more business.

The further sales benefits include access to dedicated Epson sales and pre-sales support, access to exclusive promotions, access to and generous discounts on demonstration equipment and premium sales lead referrals.

Marketing benefits include shared marketing funds, access to in-depth product and sales training material, complimentary Epson merchandise, access to the comprehensive Channel Epson website, being highlighted on the where-to-buy listing on Epson’s main website and eligibility to participate in key Epson events.

As a member of the new Premium Partner Program companies have direct access to a dedicated technical support team with bespoke service and support training programs, service manuals, spare parts and service tools.

Epson’s new Premium Partner Program has three status tiers, Epson Premium Partner, Premium Partner Program Gold and Premium Partner Program Platinum.

To sign up for or get more information on Epson Australia’s new Premium Partner Program go to: https://www.epson.com.au/partner-program/