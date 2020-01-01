NetDocuments updates Enterprise Search

NetDocuments has introduced NetKnowledge powered by BA Insight to allow users to get the data they need in one search, instead of spending time looking in multiple places.

NetKnowledge connects the enterprise search capabilities directly to the NetDocuments search APIs, eliminating the need to maintain a document index outside of the document management system (DMS).

“Our strategic partnership with NetDocuments and introduction of NetKnowledge is a market changing event. I am proud of how our two organizations worked together on the development of a ‘first of its kind’ enterprise search solution that provides customers with the flexibility to implement federated search at index/query time or a hybrid implementation combining the two to provide an extraordinary, internet-like user experience,” said Massood Zarrabian, CEO at BA Insight.

NetKnowledge powered by BA Insight delivers the following benefits:

Eliminate Downloading and Indexing Data for Search: No longer does content within NetDocuments need to be downloaded and indexed to be part of an organization’s enterprise search. Simply search within the NetDocuments platform, and NetKnowledge will find relevant data - along with information from other sources - and present it to users.

Enforce Access Controls on Sensitive Information: Sensitive information may need to be restricted to certain individuals, but that data also needs to be available to others via enterprise search. NetKnowledge respects data restriction policies at the source and will only present data to individuals with proper access rights.

Manage Large and Disparate Data Sets Across the Organization: NetKnowledge helps organizations bring all its data together to form a single source of truth, so users do not have to perform multiple searches in different places to get the information they need.

NetDocuments customers interested in learning more about NetKnowledge can contact NetDocuments to learn more and read the detailed blog post.