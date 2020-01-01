K2 Announces Nexus Process Automation platform

K2 has announced K2 Nexus, a new cloud-based intelligent process automation platform and a suite of solutions, to enable enterprises to transform their business operations.

For most companies, operational processes are still very fragmented, manual and siloed across their organizations. Disconnected workflows and lack of visibility hinder businesses from meeting critical compliance requirements, making real-time business decisions and causing operational inefficiencies.

"Process automation remains at the heart of digital transformation. For many, the scale of automation required to meet the challenge will outstrip their traditional development approaches. ...Attempting to drive digital transformation on top of inefficient, ineffective, and often manual processes will not only fail but also expose companies' operational warts to the world. If the competition can onboard a customer in 5 minutes on a mobile device while your process executes over the course of multiple days with little or no visibility into status, you will likely not survive the current digital shift," wrote Rob Koplowitz, vice president and principal analyst at Forrester Research in a recent report.*

K2 Nexus helps organizations to deliver transformative automation to drive business results that matter most, such as profitability, productivity and exceptional customer service. Through its patented cloud integration services, K2 Nexus helps companies remove silos of data by connecting and streamlining information flow across systems, and enabling organizations to quickly adapt to change.

"Process automation is currently experiencing a watershed moment, especially as companies look to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives," said Burley Kawasaki, chief product officer at K2.

"K2 Nexus is not just about automating individual tasks, but rather connecting all of the structured and unstructured data, people, processes and systems. K2 Nexus is designed to help customers achieve transformative automation by orchestrating complex processes from end-to-end, providing transparency and real-time insights."

"The Food Standards Agency had a major challenge in collecting data across 200 remotely distributed abattoirs throughout England and Wales," said David Brown, senior applications manager, Food Standards Agency.

"It was difficult to receive, consolidate and validate the data back in the office - a huge administration task. K2 Nexus will dramatically improve the way data is collected across the organization and improve how we apply the data to make real-time decisions. Before, everything was manual, but with the introduction of K2, we can now work a lot more real-time so any notifiable diseases identified in an abattoir can be automatically processed through our alert system."

https://www.k2.com/product