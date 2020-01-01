DocsCorp offers a new way to view Comparison Reports

DocsCorp has announced the release of compareDocs Enterprise, a new edition to its document comparison software, compareDocs. This first version includes a new 3-Pane View Comparison Report type, making it easier for users to review the comparison report and the source documents on the same screen at the same time.

The 3-Pane View outputs the report to a Microsoft Word document rather than to a proprietary viewer, making it easier and more efficient to accept or reject changes.

Dean Sappey, DocsCorp President and Co-Founder, said compareDocs Enterprise was the next logical step in developing the application. “A significant number of our clients have more than one DocsCorp product, and it’s because they work together so intuitively. compareDocs Enterprise fits within that vision of delivering a streamlined and fully-featured solutions suite to our global client base.”

The new 3-Pane View enables users to see the Original and Modified documents and the Comparison Report on-screen at the same time. The pane showing the Original and Modified documents can be docked in different locations on one screen or moved to a second monitor for easier viewing. Users can accept, reject, or rewrite changes within the interactive Comparison Report.

compareDocs is the second application in the DocsCorp document productivity suite to have an Enterprise edition. pdfDocs Enterprise, which includes pdfDocs binder for document bundling, is widely used among professional services industries including Legal, Financial, and Accounting.

A cleanDocs Enterprise edition is also scheduled for late 2020. The expansion of the DocsCorp Enterprise suite will benefit any organization that wants to streamline its core document applications, improve productivity, and reduce complexity.

