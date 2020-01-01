Stratifyd Launches Next Generation Data Analytics Platform

Stratifyd has launched a new analytics engine designed to allow business users – regardless of education, skill, or job function – to harness the power of proprietary and third-party data to easily reveal and understand hidden stories represented within the data, thus delivering the benefits of a data science team to every organization.

The Stratifyd platform is specifically designed to be easy to use for those with limited data analytics experience.

Through a graphical user interface, pre-built and customizable data analytics models, and simplified dashboards, the platform enables business users to extract insights (i.e., stories) that are hidden in the data and essential in helping companies improve customer service, better understand customer requirements, deliver product enhancements that address gaps in the market, solve problems experienced by customers, rollout new product and service offerings that deliver a competitive advantage, and more.

First-time users can take advantage of the Quick Start Guide to accelerate their time to insights. The guide leads them, step-by-step, through the process of connecting data, deploying analytical models, and visualizing insights as they build their first dashboard.

The platform includes a library of over 100 Data Connectors that make it easy to analyse structured and unstructured data – from public sources such as Amazon reviews, Google Play and iTunes Store app reviews, and social media channels, as well as internal company data such as call centre conversations, customer survey results, and chat conversations – without the need for time-consuming, manual data cleaning.

Auto-learning Models analyse data and determine the best customized model(s) based on the data available; while advanced models enable data analysts to customize models based on use cases and specific data available.

In addition to making it easy to share insights across teams and departments, the platform includes Task Management features that enable customers to identify key findings in their data which require action, capture tracking tasks, and assign them to a relevant team or individual who can then take the appropriate action and track progress through to completion.

www.stratifyd.com