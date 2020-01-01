Australian Hospitals now have a choice with ABF Compliance

EIS Health Data Solutions has announced the successful implementation of TurboGrouper at St Vincent's Public and St Vincent's Private Hospitals Melbourne with full Patient Administration System (PAS) integration.

As long-term users of TurboCoder for medical record coding, St Vincent's Public and Private Hospitals are now able to streamline their coding and grouping operations as the TurboGrouper includes TurboCoder for seamless coding and grouping functionality.

Alfred Papallo the Managing Director of EIS Health Data Solutions said "We appreciate and are very grateful for the collaboration from all parties, St Vincent's Public and Private Hospitals, the PAS vendor and our software development team at EIS, to bring this deployment to fruition".

Mr Papallo also said that, "EIS is Australian owned and the TurboGrouper is designed, developed and supported in Australia and for the first time Australian Hospitals now have a choice, and can receive the IHPA ICD-10-AM/ACHI/ACS and AR-DRG updates promptly following their release. This alone will enable our clients to code and group more accurately, and save them significant time and effort obviating the need for retrospective re-coding and re-grouping.

As the TurboGrouper core technology is a proprietary EIS eComPress solution, it changes the game with ultra-fast installation with minimal server and network capacity required, and provides fully auditable results. Importantly the EIS TurboGrouper proprietary Multi-User networking technology provides support for large numbers of users with no additional server hardware required. That's also a significant ongoing saving".

TurboGrouper is test and approved to verify the correct AR-DRG is assigned to patient coded data by the Independent Hospital Pricing Authority (IHPA) and EIS Health Data Solutions is based in Sydney Australia and has been supporting healthcare with clinical coding, grouping and batch grouping solutions since 2000.