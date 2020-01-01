DocsCorp announces DocuSign eSignature integration

DocsCorp’s PDF editing and bundling application, pdfDocs, now integrates with DocuSign, to include the eSignature solution as part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud. This is pdfDocs’ first integration with a third-party electronic signature provider – a decision based on DocuSign’s industry-leading availability and robust security and encryption technologies.

“We’re excited to be working closely with DocsCorp to deliver this integration,” commented Lisa Munnings, DocuSign AVP Global Partner Ecosystem, Asia Pacific & Japan. “It will benefit any business wanting to provide an efficient and completely electronic signing experience for staff and clients.”

pdfDocs users will enjoy integration that supports an entirely electronic signature workflow, eliminating the need for printed documents. It will enhance collaboration for virtual teams and remote workers.

Contracts, approvals, and agreements can be finalized in minutes, rather than days. And users can feel confident knowing signatures collected through the pdfDocs and DocuSign integration are compliant with international regulatory standards for governance and retention.

Norway’s highest-ranking Legal 500 firm, Wiersholm, will be among the first to benefit from the integration. “DocsCorp and DocuSign applications are important tools for us as a business law firm,” said Navid Behrouz, the firm’s CIO. “This integration will streamline our processes even further, saving valuable staff time and improving turnaround times for our clients. We’re looking forward to using it at our firm.”

Using the latest version of pdfDocs, users can open documents from their local network or a document management system and send one or multiple PDFs to DocuSign. pdfDocs already offers several electronic signature workflows, including self-signed certificates. The integration with DocuSign expands this offering, connecting thousands of pdfDocs users with the eSignature solution they use every day.

“Partnering with an industry leader like DocuSign ensures our clients have access to the very best services inside their applications,” commented Joe Combs, DocsCorp Director, Partnerships & Alliances. “This is vital in the industries we serve, where time is incredibly valuable, and the data privacy stakes are very high. This integration now makes it easier than ever for our users to collaborate with their clients securely and finalize deals faster.”

