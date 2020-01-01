Exela Technologies new eSignature Platform

Exela Technologies, Inc. has announced the launch of DrySign, a new proprietary eSignature platform. Following a successful closed-beta release to 3,000 users, DrySign is now available to the public.

DrySign is powered by Exela’s digital signature technology, which allows users to securely exchange legally enforceable signatures from anywhere, at any time, with specifically targeted instructions.

The platform offers individual, multi-party, and hierarchical signature workflows, and facilitates remote document delivery, document archiving, and full process administration—no paper required.

DrySign is part of Exela's growing suite of home office solutions, focused on supporting agile employees, freelancers, and businesses of all types and sizes as they navigate the transition to remote work arrangements in response to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Supplementing Exela’s existing BPA offerings, DrySign is cloud-enabled and accessible from any internet-connected device. DrySign is designed to integrate seamlessly with other Exela and third-party applications through a robust API.

Available via a free trial and various subscription models, DrySign was created to save time and money for individual customers and businesses alike.

“DrySign represents another step in Exela’s mission to assist consumers on their digital journey,” said Sanjay Kulkarni, Chief Technology Officer, Exela Technologies. “Our global expertise in creating industry and region-agnostic software and solutions can be experienced in the friendly and intuitive UI that’s sure to improve the end-user experience.”

https://drysign.exelatech.com