The ACT Government has contracted global software company, Epic, to implement its digital health record software across Canberra’s public health services. This includes ACT public hospitals, community health centres and nurse-led walk-in centres.

Minister for Health Rachel Stephen-Smith said the contract was a significant milestone for the ACT Health system.

“We are another step closer to transforming our public health system by building modern and sustainable technologies that will provide the best possible working environment for our healthcare staff.

“The new Digital Health Record will for the first time deliver a health record that follows the person through their entire journey within the public health system, from referral to discharge and into the community.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s clear how important it is for health professionals to be able to access accurate and timely information about patients. A digital health record will improve the flow of information throughout our public health system. Having critical details about patients readily available will help inform clinical decisions quickly and efficiently.

ACT Health Chief Information Officer Peter O’Halloran said this technology will enable patient records to be updated in real-time, equipping our health professionals with all the information needed to provide exceptional care, no matter their location or specialty.

“In Australia, the Epic system has been implemented at the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne and will be expanded to the Royal Melbourne Hospital, Royal Women’s Hospital and Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre in the coming months.

“Some of the safety and quality benefits that other health services have realised as a direct result of using Epic’s software include reduced mortality rates, reduced medication errors and an increase in staff and patient satisfaction. It will also support us to implement new ways of caring for our community, with a patient portal, telehealth capabilities and artificial intelligence opportunities.

The ACT Digital Health Record will complement the national My Health Record, providing more detailed data and information. This will include observations from clinicians, details about administered medication and information from devices such as heart rate monitors. Healthcare workers will be able to access information on which bed a patient is assigned, operating theatre bookings and surgery staffing information.

Relevant data from the Digital Health Record will be automatically uploaded to the My Health Record for people who have not opted out. The Digital Health Record is being designed to ensure patient privacy and security of information is protected.

Configuration of the Digital Health Record will begin in early 2021 and will be operational in 2022-23. The 2018-19 budget committed $A151 million, comprised of $A106 million capital and $A45 million recurrent funding to the Digital Health Record over eight years. The contract with Epic is for 10 years, with a cost of $A114, 802, 796 (GST exclusive).