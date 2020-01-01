InfoMedix buys Clinivid, signs first hospital for cloud-based DMR

Australian digital medical record solution vendor InfoMedix has signed the first hospital client to roll out its new cloud-enabled DMR and has completed the acquisition of secure clinical communications app Clinivid, which has now been integrated into the InfoMedix product suite.

The scanned medical record supplier, InfoMedix is now under new ownership and management and is actively transitioning itself into a digital platform that can integrate with any number of other digital systems as well as electronic medical records.

Private equity firms Sante Capital and ARA Capital, which primarily invest in healthcare and clean energy technologies, bought InfoMedix from previous owner Object Consulting in 2018 and last year took on well-known health IT executive Jeff Smoot as CEO.

Mr Smoot, who has previously worked with Cerner, Allscripts, Fujitsu and most recently as CEO of Vitro Software, said he had been asked to join the company with a mandate to continue to take InfoMedix from a scanned medical record solution to providing digital capability and get the platform established in the cloud.

“We have in the last 12 months accomplished that and we are now cloud-based,” Mr Smoot said. “We have aggressively established our digital medical record capability building on our scanned medical record foundation.”

Mr Smoot said the InfoMedix digital medical record is comprised of a digital patient chart book, a referrals manager module, a discharge manager module that is connected to My Health Record, and what he describes as an intuitive coding workflow manager that follows patients as they go through the process rather than waiting for an audit to code the episode after it is done.

It is also now adding Clinivid to the platform, both as an integrated product and a standalone system.