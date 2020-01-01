goTRIM Pro v3.04 lets users access and work with Content Manager from any iOS or Android device. This release of goTRIM Pro v3.04 provides enhanced security and user experience features.

The Latest Kapish goTRIM Pro is now available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store for download.

Enhancements include:

- a Content Manager administrator can now filter records returned by the application based on 'Security Level' from the GoTRIM Pro Configuration Site.

- Administrator users can now enable/disable Check-In/Out functionality from the GoTRIM Pro Configuration Site.

- The configured 'Sort Order' is now included in the connection hyperlink.

- Bug fixes: Records with restricted characters in their title will now render.

