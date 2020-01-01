Digital Summit returns in 2020

The Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) has announced the launch of the Digital Summit and Australian Government Digital Awards for 2020. The Summit and awards will bring together digital leaders and practitioners to see first-hand the innovative work taking place across government and industry in the digital space.

The Digital Summit 2020 will be held virtually across four days from 10-19 November, with award announcements each day. The awards will recognise and celebrate the best examples of digital practice across government and industry. Nominations for the awards are now open.

The Hon Stuart Robert MP, Minister for Government Services and the National Disability Insurance Scheme, will deliver the opening keynote address at the 2020 Digital Summit.

'2020 has been a challenging year, but it has driven many of us to think and work differently. As with many industries and programs, COVID-19 has led to an acceleration of our digital transformation journey. The Digital Summit 2020 will bring together government and industry to share insights and experiences while engaging with new and existing networks,' DTA CEO Randall Brugeaud said.

The DTA is currently calling for speakers, case-studies, exhibitors and sponsors that will assist summit attendees to adapt, engage and deliver digital transformation for government.

Registrations for the Digital Summit 2020 will open in September.

Subscribe to register your interest and stay up-to-date with the latest information.