Hyland acquires RPA software provider Another Monday

Hyland has acquired Another Monday, a German-based robotic process automation (RPA) software developer, to extend its process automation capabilities and strengthens its content services product portfolio.

“Adding RPA to Hyland’s content services platform extends and augments our low-code process automation offerings, enabling a next level of digital transformation to all of our customers,” said Bill Priemer, president and CEO of Hyland.

“The RPA market is an exciting and challenging space with rapid growth and a vast number of possible applications that organizations can easily combine and integrate for better and more flexible business processes support,” said Hans Martens, CEO of Another Monday.

Hyland will continue to support Another Monday’s current solutions and customers as it integrates the technology into existing platform offerings.

