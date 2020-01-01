Webinar on Replacing Apps Using SharePoint 2010 Workflows

KWizCom, a developer of SharePoint Forms & Workflows, as well as multiple other SharePoint web parts and add-ins for Microsoft 365 is airing a new webinar entitled “KWizCom Forms as a SharePoint 2010 Workflow Replacement”. The webinar will be led by SharePoint expert and consultant from Cambridgeshire, United Kingdom Peter Baddeley.

While Microsoft announces they will retire SharePoint 2010 workflows, KWizCom Forms app will continue supporting all missing activities (yes, even including ‘set item permissions’ activity).

In this upcoming live session Peter Baddeley will demonstrate how non-technical SharePoint users can easily implement dynamic forms and automate processes without becoming a “forms & workflows expert”, and without having to pay “by-flow” high costs.

“I know that the forthcoming retirement of SharePoint 2010 workflows will affect many organisations. I am excited to share how KWizCom Forms can quickly replace any workflow solutions before they become unsupported,” says Peter Baddeley.

The webinar will air live on Tuesday, September 29th at 2pm EST. The webinar recording will be available on demand within a business day or two.

To register for the above-mentioned webinar, please visit https://kwizcom.com/upcoming-webinars/.