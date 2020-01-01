Litera Litigate transforms how Legal Teams draft and collaborate

Litera has unveiled Litera Litigate, the company’s next step in transforming the way that legal teams of all sizes draft and collaborate. Litera Litigate will offer coverage of drafting, case management, and binders for litigators.

Litera Litigate is the company’s latest step in litigation support which began with the launch of Litigation Companion and continued with the acquisition of Best Authority earlier this year.

On August 21, Litera acquired Allegory, and now offers complete coverage for every law firm, from document drafting, to transactional law, and now, litigation.

Litera Work is described as an ecosystem made up of its workspaces, Litera Transact and Litera Litigate, and its drafting workflow solutions in Litera Desktop that will surface technology in the places they need it.

Avaneesh Marwaha, CEO of Litera, said, “Litera is always looking for areas of the market where we can make a difference.

"The acquisition of Allegory represents our entry into the litigation workspace, where lawyers can draft arguments, create digital witness binders, and manage all aspects of the case, with future versions of the platform offering forms, docketing, and filing.

“We want to be the solution that lawyers look to for conducting all of their matters, regardless of the type of law they practice.

"The Litera Work ecosystem helps firms with any document, any deal, any case, anywhere.”

www.litera.com