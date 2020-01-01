Power PDF 4 integrates E-Signature capabilities

Kofax Power PDF4, the latest edition of former Nuance Power PDF, promises improved digital accuracy and integrated e-signature capabilities of Kofax SignDoc.

Kofax Power PDF offers improved document scanning accuracy, integration with Microsoft OneDrive and expanded accessibility – in alignment with U.S. and E.U. requirements. Moreover, it works across devices and platforms and easily shares documents in the cloud.

Power PDF 4 is seamlessly integrated with Kofax’s SignDoc e-signature solution, helping organisations automate the time-intensive process of signature execution and management. Companies of all sizes can use a single solution to meet simple to complex needs and workforces, critical in today’s ever-changing environment.

"As companies continue to manage the rapidly changing global situation, Kofax Power PDF 4 provides the perfect solution to go digital, organise files and implement e-signature management for remote workers,” says Maureen Polte, Vice President of Commercial Products at Kofax.

“Already stretched IT teams gain an advantage because standardising on Power PDF will meet all users’ needs, from simple to complex, while reducing licensing costs, saving time and delivering strong security controls.”

Key features of Kofax Power PDF 4 include:

E-signature management. Saves time through integrated Kofax SignDoc. Power PDF 4 customers have easy access to the new SignDoc Cloud from Kofax.

Industry-leading OCR. Delivers the most accurate versions of documents including improved recognition for local languages with the most recent version of Kofax's OCR technology.

Meets U.S. and E.U. accessibility requirements. Adherence to standards through accessible PDF output from Office.

Expanded use of export add-in code to improve file consistency and accessibility compliance.

A new, modern user interface.

Expanded Bates Numbering for the legal industry. Application across a PDF Portfolio.

Build workflow connectors. Ready-to-go Published Connector SDK speeds connecting workflows.

More OneDrive Connector options. Allows direct cloud connections and also supports multiple OneDrive accounts.



For a limited time, current users of Power PDF 3 can realise a 50% licensing savings when they upgrade to Power PDF 4.