Artsyl Technologies updates Process Automation Platform

Artsyl Technologies has announced latest release of the docAlpha 6.3 document-based content and process automation platform.

Notable new features include integration with Microsoft Cognitive Services AI based machine learning for receipts; upgraded UI for user clients; additional ERP integrations including support for SAP B1 HANA, Oracle NetSuite, and MS Dynamics D365 Business Central; as well as integrations with low-code RPA and workflow platforms such as Appian, Blue Prism, and HelpSystems Automate.

Additionally, this version offers enablement of universal REST support for rapid application development, full support for WEB Scanning with browser-based clients, and a new custom import interface to accelerate Professional Services integrations and customizations

“The Artsyl team is excited about the 6.3 release as it demonstrates Artsyl’s continued commitment and investment in extending our IPA platform with innovative technologies and capabilities such as AI, ML and RPA,” said Jeff Moore, Chief Sales Officer at Artsyl Technologies.

“In addition, leveraging our intelligent automation platform, we will allow businesses that have invested in RPA platforms to further enhance those investments by automating document-based data sources and business processes to boost efficiency and optimize cycle times.”

“Furthermore, our partners were, and continue to be, a very integral part of our VOC and product roadmap process.” Moore added. “We have an extensive partner network supporting dozens of ERP, ECM, and Document Processing platforms. We take very careful steps to listen, prioritize, and implement features and functionalities the marketplace is looking for.”

