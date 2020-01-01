ServiceNow embeds Workflows in Microsoft Teams

ServiceNow has announced it is embedding native workflows in Microsoft Teams for self-service, case resolution and service agent collaboration.

Via ServiceNow, staff will be able to submit requests, receive updates on in-process work, act on notifications and chat with virtual agents and connect from within Microsoft Teams.

“We're helping customers solve for once-in-a-generation challenges as they capitalize on the promise of digital transformation,” said Chirantan “CJ” Desai, chief product officer at ServiceNow.

“We are doubling down on Teams to find innovative ways for workflows to elevate engagement, culture, collaboration, and productivity – no matter where people are.”

These updates follow the ServiceNow Now Platform Paris release, which features several Microsoft integrations to help enterprises accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

Customers can use these integrations to:

Optimize hybrid cloud spending and usage with Microsoft Azure support for ServiceNow Cloud Insights,

Streamline new hire onboarding with ServiceNow employee experiences and Microsoft Azure Active Directory, and

Gain greater control and visibility into organizational assets with ServiceNow Software Asset Management and Microsoft Azure Active Directory.

Additionally, the ServiceNow Virtual Agent Lite plugin for Microsoft Teams, also released in Paris, offers a limited version of Virtual Agent for IT Service Management standard customers. It launched with three prebuilt conversations for common IT support requests. These keyword-based conversations run in the web chat client and in a virtual agent messaging integration with Microsoft Teams.

www.servicenow.com