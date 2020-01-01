Sypht launches its catalogue of document AI products

Sypht has announced the release of Sypht Marketplace, designed to simplify how users’ access and use its AI-powered document intelligence and automation solutions. The Marketplace introduces the ability to ‘Search’ from a catalogue of Sypht’s document AI products.

Users can ‘Try’ any of these products free for 14 days, and then ‘Buy’ an ongoing monthly subscription. In doing so, Sypht Marketplace seeks to help clients and partners accelerate digital transformation and automation projects.

On launch, Sypht has made available an initial set of 8x AI products within Marketplace, with plans to grow this to 20+ before the end of year. This initial set of 8x AI products includes:

Invoices

Receipts

NDIS Claims

Property Levies

Electricity Bills

Passports

Payslips

Forms & Tables

“As organisations continue to investment into Digital, Automation, and AI, we’re seeing a growing appetite for AI-powered solutions that automate document-intensive processes, and augment back office operators with tools that help them be more productive,” said Dmitri Feigin, Head of Product at Sypht.

“Our mission at Sypht is to make AI simple, and Sypht Marketplace is a true reflection of that. By providing clients with a one-stop-shop to find the document AI products that best fit their needs, try them out on a free trial basis and then sign up for a subscription, we’re packaging up incredibly smart and scalable document intelligence in a simple, self-serve experience.”

Sypht Marketplace is the first of a number of major releases designed to reposition Sypht as a no-code, as-a-service, document intelligence platform that unlocks intelligent decisions, intelligent operations, and intelligent experiences.

For more information, visit https://go.sypht.com/introducing-sypht-marketplace