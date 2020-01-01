Forms and Workflow Solution for On-Prem SharePoint

Crow Canyon Software has announced the release of NITRO Studio On-Premises for Microsoft SharePoint 2013, 2016, and 2019. This release gives SharePoint users a powerful tool for building forms and implementing workflows while keeping all data and information in-house.

Organizations can easily automate many common business processes and bring greater efficiency to their operations -- while staying compliant with government and regulatory requirements.

Microsoft is directing a lot of attention to its “Power Platform” that runs in Office 365. The company provides data gateways and other “hybrid” options to jury-rig Power Platform to work with on-premises SharePoint installations, but these add substantial complexity and cost as well as take data out of the secure internal environment.

NITRO Studio On-Premises is the right forms and workflow solution for SharePoint 2013, 2016, and 201`9. It does not require any external connections or data gateways. It is a simple-to-use, cost-effective platform that is already in use by many organizations around the world. The package is fully supported by the highly respected Crow Canyon Software support team.

NITRO Studio On-Premises is a version of Crow Canyon’s NITRO Studio built specifically for on-premises SharePoint. It runs entirely within the SharePoint Farm with no calls to Azure or other outside services. This keeps all information and data internal and secure within the corporate firewall.

In addition, many businesses are looking to move off legacy platforms like InfoPath Forms, SharePoint Workflows, Access forms, and even paper processes. NITRO Studio On-Premises provides an easy pathway to digital transformation, giving organizations modern form solutions with leading-edge business process automation.

NITRO Studio On-Premises comes with all the features of NITRO Studio. The package includes not only the NITRO Forms Designer and Workflow Manager, but also other tools that allow power users to go beyond just creating forms and workflows to building true business process automation solutions:

Forms Designer – use the powerful WYSIWYG designer to create any kind of form

Workflow Manager – create simple or complex workflows that drive processes forward

Custom Actions – put user-initiated buttons on forms to run pre-defined processes

Reporting – build reports that give insights into application performance

Portals – generate user-friendly intuitive interfaces that allow easy navigation

Printing – print out lists or items to PDF, Word, email, and more with pre-defined templates

Email Management – create requests from emails and capture all correspondence history

Dashboards – provide management and staff dashboards for an immediate view of status

List Enhancements – comes with list formatting, rollups, views, and search functions

Keep your data in-house and secure while automating any kind of business process. Contact sales@crowcanyon.com for more information and a full demo.