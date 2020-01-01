ABBYY Partners with Alteryx Process Automation Platform

ABBYY has partnered with Alteryx, Inc. to deliver process intelligence capabilities that complement the Alteryx Analytic Process Automation (APA) Platform which unifies analytics, data science and data-centric process automation in one self-service platform. ABBYY brings process intelligence to both data and operational processes to automate otherwise complex hand-offs.

By leveraging ABBYY Process Intelligence with the Alteryx APA Platform, users can better initiate, analyze, predict and monitor end-to-end analytics and operational process execution and value. In addition, the partnership enables organizations to speed insights needed to identify the most impactful processes for automation and determine which processes will drive the greatest return on investment (ROI).

“Digital transformation is often oversimplified to refer to efforts being attempted with RPA technology, but our experience shows that a one-size fits all automation approach is naïve,” commented Scott Opitz, chief marketing officer at ABBYY.

“For enterprise automation to succeed, organizations need APA combined with Process Intelligence to speed their understanding of their end-to-end processes to give them the critical insights necessary to identify the most impactful processes for automation and to exploit the power of the Alteryx APA Platform to deliver automation capable of driving the greatest gains.”

According to the Constellation Research ShortList for Robotic Process Automation, “the RPA market is converging with business process management, process mining and workflow tools,” and “buyer’s should expect these tools to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to blur the lines between human and machine processes.”

Constellation foresees an emerging category of “intelligent orchestration” blending automation capabilities with process understanding and predictive insights powered by data science.

“There are many highly variable processes that are dependent on how quickly stakeholders can access data-driven insights to make informed decisions,” commented Doug Henschen, VP and Principal Analyst at Constellation Research.

“We see examples in financial services, insurance, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries where gaps in insight can have a huge impact on the customer experience. The partnership between ABBYY and Alteryx brings together complimentary capabilities and is an example of the convergence we’re seeing at the cutting edge of process automation and optimization.”

The combined solution integrates Alteryx data access, transformation, advance analysis and machine learning capabilities with ABBYY’s process mining, analysis, monitoring and predictive process intelligence. The critical mix of advanced analytics and process intelligence capabilities provides superior automation solutions for the most important business operations.

ABBYY Timeline brings the power of Process Intelligence to Alteryx APA workflows by seamlessly integrating Timeline’s process mining and discovery, process analytics and visualization, real-time process monitoring and predictive process analytics to deliver:

Business process assessment: Quickly mine, reconstruct, visualize and analyze business processes to identify which processes will benefit from APA.

Business process analytics: Timeline’s process analytics, query and filtering capabilities provide inline enhancement of analytic processes to provide additional process-aware data transformation and analytics.

Business process monitoring: Timeline’s process monitoring gives Alteryx users a way to monitor current business processes—even those where process steps are performed across multiple back-end systems. Quickly specify business conditions, initiating an Alteryx workflow and using Timeline to monitor and ensure end-to-end business process completion, regardless of where it is executed.

Analyst firm NelsonHall estimates the process mining and discovery market will grow up to $US5.4 billion by 2024, and recognized ABBYY as a Leader in the category. Likewise, data science and machine learning (DSML) platforms are increasingly being used to source data, build models and operationalize machine learning insights.

The ABBYY Connector to the Alteryx APA Platform is available from ABBYY at https://www.abbyy.com/isolutions/alteryx/connector/ and from the Alteryx Analytics Gallery at https://gallery.alteryx.com/#!app/ABBYY-Timeline-Connector-for-Alteryx/5f74c9a80462d7063cdcf611.

Information about ABBYY Process Intelligence solutions can be found at https://www.abbyy.com/solutions/process-intelligence/.