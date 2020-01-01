Konica Minolta expands into New Zealand

Konica Minolta is expanding its presence with a new direct operation in New Zealand, which will offer a broad range of products and services locally, initially focusing on its core business in office and production print.

It will also be working with several strategic partners to provide software and solutions including print and document management and data migration.

Eric Holtsmark, Managing Director, Konica Minolta New Zealand, said, “There is a huge opportunity in New Zealand made possible by a long history of success of the Konica Minolta brand in the region. This was largely driven by channel partners and customers that are dedicated users of Konica Minolta technology.

“Opening a direct operation will provide a way for existing, loyal users to directly access Konica Minolta’s range of technology and solutions. It will also strengthen our strategic alliance with our distributor for the A3 office range of multifunction printers, Brother International (NZ) Limited, so we are very excited about that.”

Over the past few months Konica Minolta New Zealand has been building a local, highly experienced team, hiring technicians and salespeople to ensure that it is ready to service customers from day one. Konica Minolta Australia will also provide resources to support the expansion.

