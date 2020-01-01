Pentagon 2000 Software adds Workflow Management

Pentagon 2000 Software has announced the availability of its new Documents Workflow Management add-on module.

Structured Documents Workflow Management capabilities have always been available within the system to support industry-specific processes and procedures. However, a new system-wide Documents Workflow Management capability has been added that supports both structured and unstructured Documents Workflow Management execution.

Utilizing the new Documents Workflow Management add-on module, users can author custom workflow routings with checklists, prerequisites, and sequencing. Both internal notifications and external emails may be communicated upon completion of steps, and required signoffs may be designated.

This new system-wide workflow capability can be deployed using any set of documents in the Pentagon 2000SQL system. Users can orchestrate unique workflows within their company departments or across their multi-company enterprise.

Benefits for implementation of the Documents Workflow Management add-on module include reduced cycle times, increased process visibility, and improved overall operational effectiveness.

PENTAGON 2000 Software, Inc. is a supplier of enterprise software systems in the Aerospace, Defense and Electronics industries.

www.pentagon2000.com