FileBound adds HelloSign Integration

From FileBound Server v7.5.2+, users will be able to choose their preferred method of e-Signature integration from either DocuSign (existing integration) or HelloSign (a Dropbox company).

The addition of HelloSign is designed to give customers choice. Both platforms offer leading e-sign functionality and can meet many use cases. In a lot of cases, HelloSign may provide better value for customers as it is has some lower costs subscriptions.

HelloSign has a simple, easy to use User Interface and provides the ability to capture legally binding electronic signatures.

Integration with HelloSign will be available with Enterprise level FileBound licenses, and will require the organisation to have their own HelloSign account.

For information about FileBound and HelloSign, click here.