Epson FastFoto App creates a new story for photo scanning

Epson Australia has developed a new app to enhance the creative possibilities for users of its FastFoto FF-680W WiFi photo scanner. The free app due for release this month will add the ability to create personalised stories with text, image and voce annotations based on scanned photos.

With many taking advantage of COVID downtime to digitise their drawers or or cupboards full of old photos, sales of the FastFoto FF-680W have surged in 2020 according to Epson

The new app includes a feature enabling multiple scanned photos to be ‘joined’, giving the user the ability to add a voice commentary for each photo. This means users will be able to chronologically join a series of images while at the same time overlaying commentary to create an entire story.

You can also add background music from either the supplied styles or from your own library to add that special and individual touch whilst text can be easily added to photos. This new app also allows easy uploading of photos and stories to social media.

Epson Australia’s GM marketing Bruce Bealby said, “The new FastFoto app will take what you can do with FastFoto to a whole new level. You will be able to seamlessly integrate with mobile devices to not only save and share photos, but create stories and share them too. Once you use the app there really will be no turning back, it’s that good.”

The Wi-Fi-enabled FastFoto FF-680W High-Speed Photo and Document Scanning System scans as fast as one photo per second at 300 dpi at up to 36 photos per batch.

It handles a variety of media types and sizes, including postcards, panoramic photos up to 36 inches and instant photos as well as offering photo restoration, editing and smart file organisation tools.



Epson FastFoto FF-680W

Featuring Epson ScanSmart software, the FastFoto FF-680W scanner is also a powerful document scanner with automatic file naming and productivity tools such as the built-in Nuance OmniPage Optical Character Recognition (OCR). It offers scanning speeds up to 45ppm/90 ipm.

The Epson FastFoto FF-680W scanner (RRP $A799) is available now at www.epson.com.au