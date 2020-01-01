SAP adds Low-Code/No-Code Tools

ERP giant SAP has announced new low-code/no-code tools and three complementary and integrated process automation tools, which address different skill levels and automation scenarios.

SAP Cloud Platform Workflow Management allows developers and business experts to gain end-to-end process visibility, and to configure and automate enterprise workflows in a low-code approach. SAP Cloud Platform Workflow Management includes new predefined content packages and integration with Experience Management solutions from SAP and Qualtrics, combining operational and experience data.

The SAP Ruum solution allows business users with no coding skills to create departmental processes in hours instead of days and weeks. About 50 SAP customers and partners, including German chemical company Evonik Industries AG, U.S. company Varian Medical Systems Inc. and Norwegian furniture maker Ekornes Ltd., have already joined the beta program for SAP Ruum.

“With SAP Ruum, Ekornes was able to model the process in about an hour, without requiring a lengthy project with resources from our central team,” said James Fogarty, an Ekornes business operations analyst.

SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation (RPA) 2.0 technology targets developers looking to automate repetitive, manual tasks with software bots. SAP Intelligent RPA includes prebuilt bot templates to drive efficiencies with SAP S/4HANA and 12 lines of business. Beginning January 2021, SAP plans to include a limited edition of SAP Intelligent RPA in every SAP S/4HANA Cloud subscription.

SAP in 2021 plans to offer developers a free tier model for SAP Cloud Platform, the integration and extension solution for SAP Business Technology Platform. The free tier model will provide users access to learn, develop and implement integrations and extensions in one account. It removes current time restrictions and allows users to transfer projects to production without the need to rebuild content. As an intermediary step toward the free tier model, SAP recently extended its current SAP Cloud Platform trial offering from three to 12 months.

“SAP Business Technology Platform is key for our customers to integrate and extend their SAP applications and to enable future business,” said Juergen Mueller, chief technology officer and member of the SAP Executive Board.

“As the cornerstone of SAP’s own transformation and accelerated shift to the cloud, it helps to provide value to customers with a seamless technology experience, a robust ecosystem and greater development efficiency. The ongoing innovation to SAP Business Technology Platform underscores our commitment to the developer community and the entire ecosystem of customers and partners, and shows we are not only listening but also acting on what we hear.”