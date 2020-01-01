PDFTron acquires Iceni Technology

A Canadian developer of document technology solutions for software developers, PDFTron Systems has announced the acquisition of UK-based Iceni Technology, specialists in PDF editing and translation software and producers of a series of firsts in the field of PDF manipulation.

PDFTron Founder and CTO Ivan Nincic stated, “At PDFTron, we partner with innovative companies that are leaders in their fields and offer superior value propositions to their customers. With Iceni, we’re excited to bring on an incredible team with over 15 years of developer experience innovating PDF editing and automated PDF translation. Both companies stand to benefit from each other’s strengths as we combine our offerings to power the next generation of document processing applications.”

“With PDFTron’s scale and broad platform, we can now provide our 11,000 customers worldwide greater value in terms of access to hundreds of unique PDFTron SDK features, top-quality rendering performance, and market-leading support service and responsiveness,” stated Iceni Co-Founder and Director Simon Crowfoot.

“We also see synergies in the document understanding field, where our advanced PDF editing and translation features naturally augment PDFTron’s content extraction, document reflow, form and invoice recognition, and next-gen search capabilities using Deep Learning and AI.”

The Iceni acquisition marks PDFTron’s entry into the European market and builds on recent acquisitions of North American enterprise document software providers ActivePDF and BCL Technologies earlier this year.

With PDFTron’s planned integration of the Iceni Infix PDF Editor and its Infix TransPDF functionality, PDFTron customers can now look forward to giving their users a deep Word processor-style editing experience on PDFs and accurate, push-button translations of PDFs in 60+ languages across all platforms.

