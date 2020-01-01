Veritone Powers Alteryx Analytic Process Automation Platform With New Ai Capabilities

Veritone, Inc. has announced a strategic relationship with Alteryx, Inc., a leader in analytic process automation (APA), to deliver AI-powered insights into unstructured data sources, including video, images, audio and text.

Veritone joins Alteryx’s Partner Alliances program, integrating aiWARE with the Alteryx platform to help Alteryx customers transform unstructured data into actionable intelligence and valuable insights. With over 80% of the world’s data unstructured and growing 30-60% per year according to Gartner, this integration adds a significant number of potential use cases and applications for Alteryx customers to unlock unstructured data insights.

Veritone’s AI tools for ingesting data, running AI jobs and returning results are now available for download from the Alteryx Gallery and subsequently used within the Alteryx Desktop application. With these tools, Alteryx users are able to harness the power of the aiWARE operating system, which makes available hundreds of ready-to-deploy AI engines and allows for rapid AI-enabled analytics. The integration democratizes AI by making the power of unstructured data insight available to every Alteryx user.

For Alteryx, the partnership further enhances its capabilities to gain meaningful insight from massive volumes of unstructured data. For Veritone, the partnership expands the reach of its proprietary aiWARE operating system to thousands of Alteryx customers.

“It is increasingly clear that the unification of analytics, data science and integrated process automation is essential in delivering powerful business outcomes for organizations and AI is a critical part in automating these processes,” said Nitin Brahmankar, vice president, strategic partnerships at Alteryx. “This partnership with Veritone will enable our customers to quickly transform disparate, unstructured data into actionable intelligence and valuable AI-powered insights for quick business wins.”

The aiWARE platform processes the equivalent of over four years of unstructured video and audio-based data every day. With this platform, Alteryx customers can easily access hundreds of supported AI models enabling audio analytics, including transcription and speaker recognition; machine vision and biometrics, including face recognition, object detection, logo detection and text recognition; and text analytics, including language identification, translation, entity extraction, text extraction, translation and sentiment analysis.

“Through our new relationship with Alteryx, more organizations can now leverage the revolutionary power of AI for both large strategic initiatives as well as in their day to day operations,” said Chad Steelberg, CEO of Veritone. “Veritone aiWARE’s unique capabilities for video and audio extraction open the door for many new and innovative use cases for Alteryx customers, providing new insights that will strengthen and transform their businesses.”

With Veritone aiWARE, Alteryx customers can take advantage of AI-powered video, image, audio and text extraction across a number of industries, including:

Insurance companies for in-depth claims analysis of call, image and video evidence to detect policy risk and fraud, leveraging behavioral patterns and transaction histories

for in-depth claims analysis of call, image and video evidence to detect policy risk and fraud, leveraging behavioral patterns and transaction histories Retail banks and credit unions for using text analytics of customer communications for greater customer insight and the ability to offer relevant products and services, assess risk and improve customer experience across channels

for using text analytics of customer communications for greater customer insight and the ability to offer relevant products and services, assess risk and improve customer experience across channels Healthcare providers for extraction of insight from image scan test results for a more complete view of patient health history

for extraction of insight from image scan test results for a more complete view of patient health history Oil and gas companies for analyzing satellite video and images to make more informed exploration decisions for drilling and bidding

for analyzing satellite video and images to make more informed exploration decisions for drilling and bidding Retailers for video insight and analysis of customer and employee traffic patterns and detection of theft

for video insight and analysis of customer and employee traffic patterns and detection of theft Government agencies for analyzing intelligence fused from thousands of sensors on vehicles, drones, personnel and other locations for improved situational awareness and more informed decision making

agencies for analyzing intelligence fused from thousands of sensors on vehicles, drones, personnel and other locations for improved situational awareness and more informed decision making State and local government agencies for extracting valuable insights from large quantities of smart city sensors, including street and municipal vehicle cameras, traffic and roadway sensors, green building and environmental sensors and more

agencies for extracting valuable insights from large quantities of smart city sensors, including street and municipal vehicle cameras, traffic and roadway sensors, green building and environmental sensors and more Law enforcement for improving transparency of law enforcement actions through analysis of officer and witness video evidence, including the automatic identification of potential officer misconduct, and matching of records in regional known offender databases to expedite suspect identification

for improving transparency of law enforcement actions through analysis of officer and witness video evidence, including the automatic identification of potential officer misconduct, and matching of records in regional known offender databases to expedite suspect identification Energy for data analysis around predictive optimization, synchronization and control of distributed clean energy sources

for data analysis around predictive optimization, synchronization and control of distributed clean energy sources Contact centres for call transcription, translation, and sentiment and intent analysis to gain additional customer insight around potential upsell opportunity and churn risk

To download a free trial of aiWARE Tools for Alteryx, visit Veritone aiWARE Tools for Alteryx. For more information about aiWARE and Veritone’s artificial intelligence solutions, visit veritone.com. To learn more about Alteryx, visit alteryx.com.